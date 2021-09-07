Egypt: President Sisi Directs to Intensify Awareness Campaigns for Farmers

7 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has given directives to intensify awareness campaigns for farmers for the best agricultural methods and mechanisms with the approach of the winter season.

The campaigns aim at raising awareness about the best types of seeds and the advantages of modern and smart irrigation systems that help rationalizing water consumption, doubling production and opening up prospects for agricultural industrialization, which would contribute to providing many jobs and achieving the targeted economic growth.

This came during President Sisi's meeting on Monday6/9/2021 with Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, Agriculture and Land Reclamation Minister El Sayyed el Qusair, Commander of the Egyptian Air Force Mohamed Abbas Helmy and Head of the Armed Forces Logistics Authority Walid Hussein Abul Magd.

In statements, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said that the meeting took up the implementation of "Egypt's Future for Agricultural Production" project.

The first phase of the project includes the cultivation of 350,000 feddans as part of the megaproject "New Delta" that aims at increasing the cultivated area in Egypt by 2.2 million feddans, the spokesman added.

The meeting also reviewed the most important agricultural crops that will be selected to grow in winter and are suitable to the soil and climate of the region, along with securing water resources, he noted.

The meeting also reviewed studies on the cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants that are used in the pharmaceutical industries, the spokesman said.

