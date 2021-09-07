Liberia: LP's Saga Deepens

As Azango drags Bility to NEC

The internal wrangling in the opposition Liberty Party (LP)is worsening by the day with executives at one another's throats for various reasons, ranging from alleged tampering with the party's constitution to convention held in Gbarnga, Bong County.

In it all, LP chairman Musa Hassan Bility is receiving punches, first from the political leader Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence, who accused him of tampering with the constitution, and now, the former vice-chair for recruitment and membership of the party Emmanuel Azango has dragged Chairman Bility before the National Elections Commission, claiming that the Gbarnga convention that brought Bility to power was fraudulent.

In written communication, the director for political affairs at the NEC, Ignatius B. Wesseh, cited both Azango and Bility at a conference on Monday, September 6, 2021.

According to Wesseh, the conference was in response to a complaint filed by Mr. Azango that the Liberty Party 2021 Special National Convention that elected Chairman Bility and other officials of the party was marred by fraud.

Azango notes that the process of the convention was not in accordance with the LP's law. He had earlier complained to the electoral body, citing illegality.

However, he vied in the same convention for the position of Vice Chair for Public Affairs but lost to Mr. Daniel Sando.

The saga in the Liberty Party, which is a member of the four Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) that are galvanizing forces to unseat President Weah in 2023 started when political leader Senator Lawrence wrote the NEC, claiming that Chairman Bility had altered the constitution.

In her letter written to NEC, the political leader requested withdrawal of the party's newly revised constitution on basis that she didn't review it before submission.

As the tussles continue, the vice-chair for political affairs Senator Abraham Darius Dillon described Bility as a crook and accused him of involvement in black money.

But in response, Bility asked Dillon to restitute US$20,000 and vehicle he gave the Senator for his campaign.