Liberia: Weah Puts Security On Alert

6 September 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Amidst coup in Guinea

President George Manneh Weah has ordered national security forces here to be on the alert, mandating that they increase their vigilance and visibility along the border with Guinea as the situation remains fluid.

President Weah has also ordered that usual patrols must be strengthened by the relevant security forces who already have a presence in the bordering areas.

Chairing an emergency session of the National Security Council called Monday to examine the security and political ramifications that the military and political crises in neighboring Guinea could have on Liberia, Weah opined that these measures are intended to protect Liberia's territorial integrity and put the country in potential readiness to address any possible border influx of Guinean citizens who might want to seek refuge in the country.

President Weah remains engaged with his fellow West African Leaders under the framework of the Authority of Heads of State and Governments of ECOWAS in intervening to end the security and political impasse in neighboring Guinea.

The Liberian Leader has since expressed concern over the military takeover in Conakry and called for the strict adherence to ECOWAS Protocols on Democracy and Good Governance which abhor such unconstitutional ascendency to state power in the ECOWAS Sub-region.

Meanwhile, an extraordinary Summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Governments of ECOWAS is scheduled to be held Thursday, September 9, 2021, in Accra Ghana with President Weah expected to be in attendance. The Summit is to review the security and political crisis in Guinea and adopt a common approach and strategy in the regional body's intervention.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X