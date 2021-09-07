Liberia: MRU Alarms Over Developments in Guinea

The Mano River Union (MRU) says it is alarmed by the developments in Guinea which began on Sunday, September 5, 2021, where members of the Guinean Military are holding His Excellency, President Prof. Alpha Conde, and have announced the dissolution of his government and the suspension of the constitution.

In a press release, the MRU notes that Guinea serves as the Current Chairman of the MRU and has played a very vital role in the maintenance of sub-regional peace, security, and stability essential for sustainable growth and development.

"The MRU joins ECOWAS, the African Union and the United Nations in calling for the restoration of constitutional order in Guinea and the protection and safety of President Conde and all those under arrest with him", the release reads.

The MRU assures that it stands in solidarity with the People of Guinea and reaffirms the Union's commitment to the promotion of durable peace through a democratic assumption of political power and governance consistent with national constitutions.