Liberia: PLP to Open Mobile Clinic

The People's Liberation Party (PLP), new on the Liberian political scene, has unveiled and graduated 50 health workers, including doctors, nurses, and pharmacists to provide healthcare delivery services to less fortunate and vulnerable citizens via its mobile clinic.

PLP political leader Dr. Daniel Cassell sometimes ago vowed to launch a mobile clinic to provide adequate healthcare delivery services to visually impaired, physically challenged, old folks, deaf and dumb, and other less-fortunate citizens, who cannot afford to pay medical bills in the wake of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The medical practitioners under the banner PLP Mobile Medical Health Team were recently trained by authorities of the Ministry of Health, commissioned and officially presented licenses during a program held at the headquarters of the party in Congo Town, outside Monrovia.

Political leader Dr. Cassell described the event as historic and noted that though he is considered a newcomer to the body politics of Liberia, he will continue to pave the way and do things that will benefit the country and its citizens, void of any political desire or interest.

He disclosed the training of Liberians in various medical skills to run the PLP's mobile clinic is a step that places Liberia and its citizens over any personal motive.

"I couldn't have been at a better place this time and this moment as we continue to make headlines and history, and we are doing this together for our country and for our people. This is historic and you graduates should be proud of yourselves", Dr. Cassell noted.

He pointed out that fear which has gripped his critics and political opponents is due to his unbending and uncompromised commitment towards changing the mindset and improving the lives of the Liberian people.

The PLP leader vowed he will not be mute on speaking the truth to ensure that Liberia and its citizens benefit an adequate share of the country's wealth and resources.