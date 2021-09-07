Liberia: NEC Issues Writs for 4 By-Elections

The National Elections Commission (NEC) Monday issued five separate Writ of Elections to five of its Elections Magistrates for the conduct of four by-elections on 16 November 2021 in four counties namely; Bong, Bomi, Grand Gedeh, and Nimba, respectively.

At a program on Monday, 6 September 2021, held in the James M. Fromayan Conference Hall in Monrovia, NEC Chairperson Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah, first issued the Election Mandates to the Clerk of Writs, Amos Kamara, who subsequently issued the writs to the five Senior Elections Magistrates for the conduct of the by-elections. Madam Browne Lansanah said this brings to an end the elections of 2020 throughout the country after the Commission received returns of the December elections.

Madam Browne Lansanah informs the Five Elections Magistrates to use the writ of elections as their sufficient and legal authorities to conduct the four By-elections as a special assignment.

Accepting the writ of elections, Senior Magistrate Daniel Newland on behalf of his colleagues, promised to conduct free, fair, and transparent by-elections in the four counties.

Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah also announced the Government of Liberia has disbursed US$1.7 Million to conduct the by-elections in the four counties, respectively to fill vacant seats created as a result of the December 8, 2020, Special Senatorial Elections.

Meanwhile, the National Elections Commission, (NEC) and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, will today, Tuesday, September 7, 2021, hold a one-day technical meeting on the proposed draft budget for the 2023 General Elections in Liberia.

A statement from NEC-Liberia says the technical meeting with the Finance and Development Planning Ministry will also include technicians from the two institutions.

It is expected to be jointly chaired by NEC-Liberia Chairperson, Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah, and Finance and Development Planning Minister, Samuel Tweh, and takes place at 10:00 AM in the Conference Room of the Finance Ministry in Monrovia.

On 26 May 2021, the NEC submitted the 2023 General Elections Budget to the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning. Since then technicians of both institutions have been engaged in streamlining the 91.9 million budget, ahead of the polls in 2023.