Tanzania: Magomeni Kota New Houses Ready for Use

AT last, the newly built Magomeni Kota buildings in Dar es Salaam are now ready for use with over 640 family households set to occupy the houses next month.

Those households which had initially been evacuated to pave the way for a construction project at the area had entered into an agreement with government authorities that they would re-occupy the place and reside in the new houses on special arrangements once the project is completed.

The evacuated residents had raised concerns that the project had been delayed, something that subjected them to serious life hardships. In the new development, it has been learned that the households will stay for five years free of rental fees.

"I have come with good news that these houses, comprising five- storey buildings are completed by 99 per cent and next month the government will issue a directive on how you can relocate and occupy them," Minister for Works and Transport Dr Leonard Chamuriho told prospective tenants during a meeting in the country's commercial capital.

The government has already paid a contractor a total of 52.1 bn/- and that the final construction works, including installation of electricity infrastructures and elevators are expected to be complete any time before end of this month.

The minister insisted that a total of 644 households which initially paved the way for construction of the houses in the year 2016 will be given priority to reside in the houses. After five-year of free-stay, the residents will start paying rental fees in a mortgage system whereby they will later on have an opportunity to own them.

"There are five buildings, four with eight floors and one with nine floors. You have to bear in minds that there will be arrangements on how you can meet costs for maintenance, security issues and garbage collection," he stated.

Located in the heart of the city, Magomeni Kota residential houses project is carried out by the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) with the focus of ensuring the availability of decent housing.

The project also has other social service infrastructures such as the market, sports, recreational grounds as well as shopping centres.