Tanzania: Royal Tour - Plaudits Aplenty for Samia

PLAYERS in the Tourism and Hospitality industries have heaped praise on President Samia Suluhu Hassan's Royal Tour documentary.

The plaudits come as the Head of State traverses the Serengeti National Park and Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA), recording the documentary which is meant to promote Tanzania internationally.

Speaking separately yesterday, the players lauded the president's decision to market Tanzania and inviting an international filming crew to shoot a documentary of the country's tourism, saying it will catapult the industry.

Chief Executive Officer with the Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (TATO) Sirili Akko said the move has come at an opportune time when the sector is still reeling from the effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is an extremely opportune moment not only to support post Covid -19 recovery initiatives, but also to reiterate to the world that Tanzania is truly a cradle of mankind and remains an unrivalled world renown safari and investment destination," explained the TATO CEO.

Echoing similar sentiments, the Chairperson of Tanzania Hunting Operators Association (TAHOA) Michel Mantheakis described it as a fantastic idea by the President Samia in promoting the country's destinations. Mr Mantheakis said key actors in the non-consumptive sector, wholeheartedly welcomed the move of promoting destination Tanzania.

"We are very grateful and optimistic about the idea, hoping that it will also revive hunting which has plummeted for some time now," offered the hunters' chairperson.

President Samia kicked-off the shooting of the Royal Tour documentary on August 28th, 2021 in Zanzibar. The documentary will be launched in the US market and showcased worldwide in a bid to market Tanzania.

President Samia has all along insisted that the Royal Tour will showcase various tourism, investments, arts and cultural attractions in Tanzania, much to the delight of key players in the tourism and hospitality industry.

"I've travelled a lot, but honestly it has never been easy to market places like Mt Kilimanjaro and the Serengeti, the sector is headed for greater heights with such a tour in sight," observed Mr Emmanuel Mollel, who is also the Chairperson of Tanzania Tour Guides Association (TTGA).

Mr Mollel equally commended President Samia for such an initiative, arguing that some of the renowned tourism giants had followed a similar path.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The TTGA Chairperson challenged the country's conservation agencies such as Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA), Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) and the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA) to support the president in her endeavours.

"The president has all our support as guides, but the onus is on the conservation agencies as far as the issue of occupancy rates and parks infrastructure is concerned," he challenged.

Mr Mollel exuded confidence that the five million tourists target will be achievable, with the documentary in sight. For his part, James Mazigo a Secretary with the Northern Tanzania Safari Guides Society commended the initiative, deeming it a 'silver bullet' to an otherwise struggling sector.

"It will definitely have a big impact because it is the president herself selling the country's tourist attractions," he added.

On Sunday, President Samia visited the Mirerani Mines in Simanjiro District, Manyara Region as part of her grueling mission of recording the famous documentary. Meanwhile, President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to embark on countrywide official visit in a mission to address challenges facing Tanzanians.

"I'll conclude the programme of filming the country's attractions on 8th September (tomorrow), thereafter from November, I will have enough time to go across the country to address challenges facing the people," President Samia stated yesterday.