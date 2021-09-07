Tanzania: Bunge Endorses Bill to Allow Firemen to Carry, Use Firearms

THE Parliament yesterday endorsed the Bill for amendments of Fire and Rescue Force Act to, among others, compel owners of buildings with 12 metres high to install automatic fire sprinklers and consult the Fire and Rescue Force for safety measures.

Under the proposed amendments, the bill seeks to allow firemen to carry and use firearms during implementation of their functions and empower the Commissioner-General to make orders for general governance of the force.

It is further proposed that the owner or operator of any building of twelve metres and above shall provide a building plan to the force for inspection and fire safety advice prior to issuance of building permit by the relevant authority.

Moving the House to endorse the bill in question, the Minister for Home Affairs, Mr George Simbachawene explained that the proposed amendments intend to address shortcomings observed during implementation of the law and amend other laws to be in line with the proposed changes.

"This bill proposes to amend the Fire and Rescue Force Act and to make consequential amendments to the Police Force, Tanzania Immigration Services Department and Prison Service Commission Act, and the Employment and Labour Relations Act," the minister said.

He stated that amendment proposes the addition of new section 11A, to entitle firemen to carry and use arms in the course of implementation of their functions, duties or powers conferred to it under this Act in order to enhance security of Fire and Rescue Force infrastructures and personnel.

The minister further told the House that the bill seeks to amend section 13, with the view to enhance the penalty and ensure that it is up-to-date and deter the commission of the offence prescribed.

According to the amendments sought, any person who uses a fire hydrant or other water supply or installation for any purpose other than that authorised by the force; or covers up, encloses, tampers or conceals a fire hydrant or other water supply or installation, commits an offence.

It is proposed that such person shall be liable, on summary conviction, to a fine of not less than 500,000/- but not exceeding 1m/- or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or to both.

Where a person convicted of an offence under this section is a subsequent offender for a similar offence, such person shall be liable to a fine of not less than 1m/- but not exceeding 5m/- or to imprisonment for a term of not less than one year but not exceeding three years.

The minister also pointed out that Section 14 is proposed to be amended, so as to distinguish the appointing authority for senior officers and other officers of the force in order to make better provision regarding their appointment, promotion, confirmation and other administrative matters.

Mr Simbachawene further told the House that amendments are proposed in section 27 to provide for compensation for firemen and voluntary firefighters injured or who die in the cause of provision of services under this Act.

The amendment further proposes to incorporate members of the Force into the Commission.

This part also proposes to amend the Employment and Labour Relations Act to include Fire and Rescue Force in a list of exempted Forces from whom the application of the Act shall not apply.

Presenting views of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security Parliamentary Committee, the Chairman Mr Mussa Hassan Zungu, supported the amendments sought under the bill, in particular the proposal to allow firemen to carry and use arms during implementation of their functions.

He said that the Committee was satisfied with the proposals because the Fire and Rescue Force is one of the forces established in accordance with the Constitution of the country.

According to the Chairman, the Committee also considered the challenges encountered in the performance of the duties of the force including soldiers to be wounded, theft and destruction of fire hydrants, thus the amendments sought are very crucial.