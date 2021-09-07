Tanzania: Mutungi - Hold On Political Forums

THE Registrar of political parties, Justice Francis Mutungi has directed political parties to stop holding political forums, pending a stakeholders' meeting with law enforcers to bring a common understanding.

"I have asked them to have patience, I think sooner or later we will have that key stakeholders' meeting therefore, I would not like to hear that there is a forum organised somewhere," Justice Mutungi stated yesterday in Dar es Salaam He made the statement when he spoke about the forthcoming stakeholders' meeting, meant to find a remedy for what he termed a 'war of words' between the police force and political parties.

He also declared that there was no political tension in the country, but rather minor misunderstandings between politicians and law enforcers.

According to the registrar, the situation only needed to bring together stakeholders to discuss and agree on areas that needed common understanding.

"Efforts are in progress to bring stakeholders, mainly politicians and the police force together in a move to resolve misunderstandings circulated on social media," he said, briefing journalists over the forthcoming meeting.

Justice Mutungi said he has already spoken with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro, who would lead a delegation of police top officers in the meeting which would involve leaders of political parties.

"We want to tell the public and world at large that the political situation in the country is calm and has not reached a point of being termed political tension... there is no political dilemma but it's just a matter of making one part understand the other," Justice Mutungi insisted.

He assured that his office was not silent on the current situation, whereby the two parties engaged in war of words, mainly on social media, will be engaged in the meeting, adding: "I have contacted the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and agreed that we call stakeholders, especially political parties, on this matter." The issue of conducting public political rallies set to be at the centre of the discussion, with the police force entrusted to coordinate public rallies.

"After the meeting, we will come out with good direction and answers for the best interest of the country," he stated, urging stakeholders to be open to each other in areas they differ, to avoid unnecessary arguments.

Recently, President Samia Suluhu Hassan insisted that the time for conducting political public rallies was during the General Election last year, thereafter; all stakeholders should now concentrate on national development.

Judge Mutungi reminded politicians over President Samia's pledge to meet them, saying that would be another opportunity for them to speak out about their challenges.

He however, expressed optimism that most politicians are attentive and have good intentions with their country.