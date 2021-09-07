Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Takes Toll On Restaurants

7 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Over 2 500 casual workers normally employed by sit and dine restaurants are currently out of work as the sector has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated lockdown restrictions to manage the disease, it has been learnt.

Restaurants across the country normally employ casual workers during busy periods, but have not been able to do so due to the pandemic, Restaurant Operators Association of Zimbabwe (ROAZ) president Mr Bongai Zamchiya told our sister publication Business Weekly during the live online broadcast programme State of the Market.

Mr Zamchiya said given the extent of the lockdown periods, a lot of restaurant owners did not have capital to sustain their operations and "one of the things they ended up doing was having to cut the number of employees. At the moment we are estimating that about 2 000 jobs have been lost within the industry."

In his own business, Mr Zamchiya, who runs Pariah State restaurants, had to reduce employees from a peak of 120 in January 2020 to the current less than 35 employees.

"Some of those jobs have gone forever, and it's the reality we have to face" he said.

Mr Zamchiya said between 300 and 400 restaurants are teetering or on the verge of not opening due to the impact of Covid-19. Zimbabwe has approximately 900 restaurants employing at least 9 000 permanent workers.

"That's a material number. We are also receiving information from our membership that a lot of tenants have been given notice by their landlords.

"Landlords don't want to carry the risk of having a restaurant as an operator because you are in a position where effectively you could get shut down any day.

"While our landlords can be in a position where they can feel a level of sympathy towards their various tenants, ultimately landlords are looking at getting a gain out of their asset, they are looking to get rentals," Mr Zamchiya said.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on restaurant operations will also have a significant impact on revenue to the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) where they contribute 2 percent of their turnover in the form of levies.

According to Mr Zamchiya restaurants contribute about 40 percent of the total revenue ZTA makes.

"During the Covid-19 period, particularly with hotels being affected by the absence of inbound tours and operating business, restaurant contribution when we were in a better position to operate rose as much as 60 percent of ZTA's revenue. So we are a key participant," Mr Zamchiya pointed out.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X