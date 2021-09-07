Zimbabwe: Joana Mamombe Ruling Tomorrow

MDC Alliance legislator Joana Mamombe will know her fate tomorrow when the court is expected to make a ruling on State's application for the revocation of her bail on the basis that she failed to abide by her bail conditions and skipped reporting to police on August 27.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje yesterday said the ruling was not ready and asked Mamombe to return to court tomorrow for the ruling.

Mr Michael Reza, appearing for the State, told the court in his application that Mamombe failed to present herself to the CID Law and Order department where she was required to report every Friday of the end of month.

According to the State, the condition was imposed by the court when Mamombe was granted bail in a matter she is jointly charged with Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova on allegations of violating the Covid-19 lockdown measures after staging an illegal demonstration sometime last year in Harare.

They were also charged with participating in an illegal demonstration.

"Accused appeared in court on charges of participating in a public gathering," said Mr Reza.

"They were admitted to bail and ordered to report on the last Friday of the month. This morning, a police officer handed in an affidavit saying she had breached her reporting conditions.

"On August 27, 2021, she was supposed to report to the police and she did not. Officers at CID Law and Order prepared the affidavit and we applied to tender the affidavit."

Mamombe, through her lawyer Mr Jeremiah Bamu, who appeared together with Mr Alec Muchadehama, opposed the State application, saying Mamombe was not in wilful default.

They said that Mamombe had travelled to her rural home and failed to return on the day in question because of the curfew regulations.

They also said Mamombe went to report to the police the following day.