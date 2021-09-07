Nigeria: Niger Delta Ex-Militants Issue 1 Week Ultimatum to Govt, Dikio Over Monthly Stipends

Bomadi — Niger Delta ex-militants under the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, has issued a week ultimatum to the federal government and the Col. Dixion Dikio-led PAP to pay their August stipends allegedly withheld by Dikio.

The unpaid beneficiaries, speaking through the leader of Niger Delta Defence Corps, NDDC, Self-styled General John Egbe, Tuesday, at Bomadi, Delta State, said Dikio had withheld the August stipends of over ten thousand beneficiaries without explanation.

He said: "the amnesty office has paid our stipends for August but over ten thousand beneficiaries have not been paid for a reason best known to Dikio.

"We have experienced various unfair treatments under Dikio since his assumption of office, we will not take it easy this time around and we want our stipends paid within one week or else we will go out for a protest next week.

"Niger Delta is now a peaceful place but Dikio and his Special Adviser, Mr Alfred Kemepade, want to disturb the peace because of their secret deals. Since 2010, we've never experienced what we're seeing under Dikio.

"Last year, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno set up a committee that verified everything in the amnesty office, but today Dikio decided to stop the payment of stipends to some beneficiaries.

"We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the NSA to send Mr Kemepade out of that office before it's too late because he wants to set Niger Delta ablaze with his evil advice to Dikio".

Vanguard News Nigeria