Nigeria: Lagos Partners 1,000 Celebrities On War Against Drug Abuse

Lagos — Lagos State Government, Tuesday, resolved to collaborate with 1,000 celebrities and social change advocates to combat drug abuse and other growing social ills among Nigerian youths.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals and Investments, Mrs. Solape Hammond, disclosed this at the official launch of the Lagos SDG Youth Alliance Initiative and Media briefing, held in Alausa, Ikeja.

The week-long programme will end on Friday, with a meet and greet section where over 1,000 ambassadors will be present, including Florence Otedola (DJ Cuppy).

Hammond said the partnership has become necessary following alarming and worrisome growth in the rate of drug abuse and other social maladies among the youths and the need to curb the menace.

She said: "The birth of the initiative, the Lagos SDGs Youth Alliance, emerged from the conviction that youth represent formidable and potent force through which positive impact can be made in all sphere of human endeavours.

"Meaningful engagements with them are a prerequisite for achieving the Greater Lagos Agenda and by extension the Global Sustainable Development Goals.

"As a government that recognises the value of collaboration and engagement, we are establishing a clear and enduring pathway for meaningful youth participation in governance and in shaping the future they so much desire.

"At the same time we are providing them with the required support and enabling environment to thrive.

"Far from addressing them, as mere beneficiaries of the 2030 Agenda, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has demonstrated his passion to position young people as active architects in the state's developmental pursuits and he has continued to engage them in the frameworks and processes that support implementation, follow-up and review of development initiatives."

