Tanzania: Government Lauds Nit for Acquiring Hi-Tech Teaching Equipment

7 September 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Massive investments in modern teaching equipment at the National Institute of Transport (NIT) have won the government's commendations, with a deputy minister calling upon other institutions to regard NIT as their benchmark.

The deputy Minister for Works and Transport, Mr Mwita Waitara, said during his visit to NIT at the weekend that the equipment had what it takes for the Institute to produce well-baked experts in various modes of transport.

"What I have seen during this tour is training equipment that meets international standards...

I urge other institutions under the ministry to come here to learn... This must be copied by other colleges," he said.

He said the government begins trials for the high-speed train from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro in November this year - and it was encouraging to see NIT training experts in railway transport.

"This simply means that we will get sufficient manpower to run our standard gauge railway (SGR) trains," he explained.

