Uganda: Masaka Killers Are Terrorists, Gen Muhwezi

Security Minister Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi yesterday said the government had already identified the people behind the gruesome murders which have left at least 26 people dead in Masaka sub-region.

Addressing the parliamentary committee on Defence and Internal Affairs chaired by Ms Rosemary Nakikongolo, currently on a three-day fact-finding visit in Masaka, Gen Muhwezi said the masterminds of the killings should be treated as terrorists.

"If people do acts of terror where they write intimidating messages and later kill people, it means they are terrorising the area hence being termed as terrorists. We have identified them as some have been arrested whereas others have been tried in court," he said.

The minister, however, cautioned the detectives probing the killings against sharing much information with legislators as it may jeopardise the ongoing police investigations. "... the security people may not disclose certain things, which may affect the investigations which are still ongoing. I think the distinguished Members of Parliament will understand, while we are fact-finding, we don't want to jeopardise the investigations and the cases, which are in courts of law," he said.

Mr Jjuko Kasiita, formerly Lwengo Resident District Commissioner, but posted to Masaka City, told legislators that the killings are similar to those of 2017 and 2018 in execution and timing as they all occurred after general elections.

"Those doing investigations should also look into this. There is a correlation in some of these happenings as you can see," he said.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, urged security not to go overboard while carrying out night patrols in districts of Masaka Sub-region where security has been beefed up.

"If some people are found moving at the night and claim to be going to hospital, let them be listened to, and where necessary be escorted to where they are going," he said.

He reported to the minister that some unscrupulous lower ranking security personnel were extorting money from residents who are caught violating curfew rules.

"When it comes to after 6pm, it is harvesting time for them (security personnel), they don't listen, they will do so when you go down in your wallet," he said.