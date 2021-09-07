Uganda: Opposition - Government Using Masaka Killings to Settle Political Scores

Two Members of Parliament, who subscribe to the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party, yesterday made statements at police in regard to the ongoing spate of killings by machete-wielding thugs in the Greater Masaka region.

They two are Mr Muhammad Ssegirinya, the Kawempe North MP and Mr Allan Ssewanyana, the Makindye West MP.

This follows police criminal summons issued to the two legislators on Saturday.

However, NUP dismissed the summons as a move by government to settle a score following the political humiliation it suffered in the January polls

In a tweet at the weekend, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, the NUP leader, said by targeting two of his most vocal legislators, the government was actualising its "plan of implicating NUP leaders in the ongoing spate of murders in Greater Masaka."

He added: "When Chris Baryomunsi [Kinkizi County East MP] said this last week, it looked like a joke. But as we now know, anything is possible in Uganda."

Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LOP), also issued a statement on Saturday, urging security forces to act professionally in handling the situation.

"Security agencies especially in Greater Masaka have to work hard to win back the confidence of the community given their immediate checkered past which included killings, illegal detentions and extortions," he said.

"We are also aware that in the past the same nature of killings took place between 2017 and 2018 and up to now we do not have any proper records as to who was behind these murders and the motivation behind them," Mr Mpuuga said.

He added: "Some of the culprits [of past killing sprees in the region] were part of the inner details of the security of this country under the command of some generals."

Mr Mpuuga urged government not "to act in desperation."

Masaka has seen violent killings in the past, particularly in 2017 and 2018 where scores of people were killed.

In the latest attacks, more than 28 people have been killed.

So far, 10 people have had murder and attempted murder charges preferred against them.

While passing out prison officers last week, President Museveni accused Opposition politicians of being behind the killings and warned that government would deal with them.

Mr Mpuuga said while the Opposition legislators have been summoned to appear for questioning, the trend seems to suggest organised crime in which security forces were previously implicated.

"Any attempt to use shortcuts to resolve a bigger problem may not serve the ends of justice to the victims and the accused," Mr Mpuuga said.

Mr Ssegirinya said opponents, who cannot match him politically, are behind the accusations.

"I wasn't around since the killings started. I was in the Netherlands lobbying for my people and I take this as a mistaken identity. Maybe there is another Ssegirinya Muhammad, but not me," he said.

He wondered how the Opposition politicians would kill people, who resoundingly supported them during the General Election in January.

Mr Ssewanyana also shared similar sentiments.

"I have been summoned by police and I don't know why, how it came about," Mr Ssewanyana said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Kizza Besigye, a politician on his social media accounts, said the murders are following a "usual template" where "ADF [Allied Democratic Forces] will be the likely target with no one convicted."

GOVT REACTS

When contacted, Mr Ofwono Opondo, the executive director of the Uganda Media Centre, directed questions about the summons to the Police.

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said they acted on information provided by the suspects, who have been arrested.

"We are not targeting anybody. The two we have summoned have been mentioned by the suspects we arrested so it is up to them to come and prove themselves that they are not the ones," he said.

Mr Enganga also said police have widened investigations and that more people will be arrested.