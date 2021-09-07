Nigeria: Senator Blames Insecurity On Inadequate Funding for Police

Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo (PDP-Ondo), has blamed the current security challenge on inadequate funding by successive government for the Nigeria Police Force.

Tofowomo said this when he spoke with newsmen on Tuesday in Okitipupa, while inspecting rehabilitation work on the burnt Okitipupa police station and area command through his sponsorship.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the structures were destroyed by hoodlums on Oct. 22, 2020 during the #EndSARS protest.

Tofowomo urged the Federal Government to strive towards ensuring adequate funding and equipping the police who played vital role of ensuring security of lives and property in the country.

"Policing in a large and diverse country like Nigeria needs enormous funding and sophisticated weapons, but the poor funding in yearly budgets of the police by past government is responsible for the current situation.

"You will be surprised that the same police being condemned will have lived up to expectations, if the government had improved their funding and give them sophisticated weapons," he said.

Tofowomo who expressed satisfaction with the level of work at the police station and area command, said that his concern for the safety of lives and property of his constituents made him to bankroll the project.

He said that the rehabilitation work would be completed before Dec. 26, when the station would be commissioned and hand over to the police.

DSP Funmilayo Odunlami, spokesperson for the police command in Ondo, lauded the senator for taking such a bold step to ensure safety of residents.

Odunlami said this in a telephone interview with NAN on Tuesday.

"We thank the senator for his display of kindness and ensuring safety of lives and property of residents, I appeal to our youths to stop the destruction of government property to press home their demands," she said.

Oba Festus Olumoyegun, the Oniju of Iju-Odo also lauded Tofowowo for his gesture towards rebuilding the station, saying he has brought succour to the people of Ikaleland, in spite of the fact that he was not an indigene of the area.

The traditional ruler said that Tofowomo has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he can be trusted at all times and urged other politicians to emulate the gesture.