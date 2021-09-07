Nigeria: Economic Cost of Maritime Insecurity Hits N422bn, Says Nimasa D-G

7 September 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Godwin Oritse

Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has said that the economic cost of maritime insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea, GoG, currently stands at $793.7 million (about N422.2 billion).

Jamoh, in a presentation at the recently concluded Chief of the Naval Staff Annual Conference (CONSAC) held in Kano, titled, "Enhancing Collaboration amongst Stakeholders for Improved Maritime Security in Nigeria," observed that despite the rich potential of the maritime sector in the areas of job creation and revenue generation, and its vital role in facilitating more than 90 per cent of world trade through shipping, the sector was undermined by maritime insecurity.

He stated: "The economic cost of maritime insecurity is very pronounced for Nigeria compared to other countries.

"While the economic cost of piracy activity in Asia was estimated at $4.5 million (as of 2016), the estimated economic cost of maritime insecurity in the GoG was about $793.7 million."

He identified sources through which insecurity led to loss of revenue in the maritime sector as ransom payment, insurance premiums, re-routing ships, security equipment, losses to oil and fishing industry, and cost of security escort.

Jamoh said, "Studies have identified the following factors as the drivers of maritime insecurity in the region.

"They include an increase in ship traffic as a result of globalizsation; the debilitating leadership of many of the states in the region; the proliferation of small arms; poor monitoring and control of the oceans; and criminality, which have been further aggravated by visible youth unemployment.

"High level of poverty, and economic hardship were also listed as causative factors. "The impacts of these challenges are far-reaching and require that all concerned should collaborate to tackle this menace."

