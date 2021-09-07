Nigeria's Autocheck Acquires Online Car Platforms in Kenya, Uganda

Autochek, the automotive technology company facilitating auto financing across Africa, has expanded further into the African market as acquires Cheki Kenya and Cheki Uganda, ROAM Africa's automotive online platforms.

The deal will be finalised within the following weeks and will see Cheki Kenya and Uganda's operations integrate with the wider Autochek operations. The move comes just one year after Autochek successfully acquired Cheki Nigeria and Ghana as part of its launch in West Africa.

Speaking on the acquisition, founder and CEO of Autochek, Etop Ikpe, said, the acquisition of Cheki Kenya and Uganda is an important milestone for Autochek, and the company is excited to be working with ROAM Africa once again, building on their achievements over the past years.

Ikpe said ROAM Africa has an unrivalled track record of operating and scaling some of Sub-Saharan Africa's most innovative classified marketplaces and Autochek looks forward to leveraging on this solid business foundation.

"Autochek's mandate is to accelerate the ability of African consumers to access better quality and affordable vehicles by providing access to financing, while also derisking the auto lending process for financial institutions. We are long-time admirers and collaborators of the Cheki brand; following today's news, we intend to provide even more trust and transparency in East Africa's automotive sector, leveraging the unique networks we are now joining together," he added.

CEO of ROAM Africa, Clemens Weitz, said, "Across the world, we see a new evolution of digital automotive platforms, requiring deep specialization. Specifically in Africa, we believe that Autochek is the one player with the best team and expertise to truly create a game-changing consumer experience.