About 18 people have been kidnapped in Keke, a community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Gunmen were said to have invaded the community around 12midnight.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen came in large number and after causing confusion in the area, they kidnapped 18 people.

Our correspondent gathered that the police are presently in the area.

There is, however, no official confirmation from the authorities.

