Tunisia: Protests Down 45 Percent in August - FTDES

7 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — August saw a 45% drop in the number of protests to 442 against 975 in July, reads the latest report of the Social Observatory of the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES), published Tuesday.

This is due to the development of the political situation and the easing of restrictions on the citizens to stem the spread of COVID-19.

35.5% of the protests were staged in north-eastern regions, 24% in the centre-west (Kasserine, Sidi Bouzid and Kairouan), 80 in the south-west (Gafsa, Kebili and Tozeur), 68 in Gabes, Tataouine and Medenine, 15 in the centre-east and 14 in the north-west.

About 63% of these protests were spontaneous. The protestors were mainly workers (30%), 17% employees, 24% unemployed, as well as farmers, journalists, activists, clerks, drivers, domestic workers and migrants.

They mainly claimed job creation, improvement of working conditions and fight against labour rights violations.

11% of the protests called for the right to water, 9% for the right to development and compensation and 17% for better infrastructure.

