Tunisia: 1st Part of 6th Assessment Report of Intergovernmental Panel On Climate Change to Be Presented On September 10 in Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — A seminar on the first part of the 6th assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on the consequences of global warming will be held on September 10 in Tunis, the organisers said in a press release.

"This new international report of the IPCC, released on August 9, 2021, is considered a "code red for humanity," specified the organisers in this case the Ministry of Local Affairs and Environment, the Heinrich Boll Foundation and the association 2C2D.

"In this regard, it is necessary to examine the major results of this alarming report and to make the necessary cross-checks to interpret them according to the Tunisian climate context. In the same way, it is necessary to follow the advice of experts and the recommendations of specialists in order to make the necessary transformations in terms of reducing emissions and adapting to unavoidable impacts."

Participants in the event are well informed of the main messages of the first part of the IPCC 6th Assessment Report and what it implies for Tunisia, a country very vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

According to the IPCC, some changes are irreversible (sea level rise, ocean acidification, increased fires, etc.), and human societies have no choice but to adapt to the impacts and extreme events that will tend to become more frequent.

The event primarily targets experts and scientists specialised in climate, meteorology and environmental sciences as well as representatives of environmental agencies and the Ministry of Local Affairs and Environment.

Activists and associations are also among the targets of this event as they have an important role in conveying the key messages of the report to the general public and integrating the new data into their climate work.

The event will be held in person and will be broadcast live on Facebook. Attendance is limited.

The IPCC was created in 1988 to provide policymakers with regular scientific assessments on climate change, its implications and potential future risks, as well as to put forward adaptation and mitigation options.

The summer of 2021 has seen some exceptional weather phenomena that have never been seen before in the world. Floods, record temperatures associated with long heat waves, and forest fires ravaging hundreds of thousands of hectares cast the shadow of climate change over the summer.