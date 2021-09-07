Cameroon: AFCON Anthem - Video Clip in Gestation

Stakeholders say Cameroonians should be expecting to watch this work of arts in two weeks.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is fast approaching with every element to ensure its success undergoing final touches. This is the case with the official Anthem of the competition dubbed "Fou de Foot". After reworking the music, the team appointed by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, to arrange and record in a professional form, the official anthem of the AFCON 2021 proceeded to shooting and the production of the music video. Marco Mbella, musician cum arm of the aforementioned team, tells us that they are currently making final touches on the clip and Cameroonians should be expecting the video in two weeks. He further reveals that they have been working on the production of this video since the beginning of August. He adds that the first version of the clip had been completed, but stakeholders with adequate knowhow were not satisfied with the first output and so they went back to the field to shoot some sequences that would be added to the former, to take it up to standards. It is against this backdrop that he revealed that stakeholders recently returned to the field and are now in the editing studio to improve on the quality of the video. In all, the objective will be to have a final product that will meet up with international standards and that will be soothing to the eyes of all.

Worth recalling is the fact that the anthem "Fou de foot", is a creation of Roland Julien Ntsa, founder of the group, "Africa Smile". The song was unveiled on May 15, 2021 at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex after a process aimed at selecting the best anthem that will honourably move the land of legendary hospitality, Cameroon and Africa at large. Of course, it should have fulfilled the criteria of "dancebilty", ease of being remembered, the showcasing of the four cultural zones of the nation among others. The author, Roland Ntsa says the dream and motto is to make Africa great again through music.