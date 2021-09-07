Zimbabwe: Chidhakwa, Gudyanga Trial Hits Brick Wall

7 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

The trial of former Mines Minister Walter Chidhakwa and his permanent secretary Francis Gudyanga that was set to resume today hit a brick wall following indications that the magistrate who was presiding over the matter resigned.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje deferred the matter to October 20 for trial. He said there was need for another magistrate to take over the case following Mrs Barbra Chimboza's resignation.

It is alleged that sometime in December 2013, the Mineral Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) dissolved its board and Gudyanga was then appointed as its chairperson to September 2016.

Chidhakwa allegedly showed favour and appointed Gudyanga to act as the sole MMCZ board member until 2016. The court heard that MMCZ Act Chapter 21:04 says a board must comprise a minimum of six members and maximum of 10.

It is alleged that between December 2013 and September 2016, Gudyanga corruptly claimed and received board fees and sitting allowances of $28 910 from MMCZ. The money was not due to Gudyanga as the MMCZ had no board during the period in question and he reportedly extended favours to himself contrary to his duty as a public officer.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X