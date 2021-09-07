Zimbabwe: Chidhakwa, Gudyanga Trial Hits Brick Wall

The trial of former Mines Minister Walter Chidhakwa and his permanent secretary Francis Gudyanga that was set to resume today hit a brick wall following indications that the magistrate who was presiding over the matter resigned.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje deferred the matter to October 20 for trial. He said there was need for another magistrate to take over the case following Mrs Barbra Chimboza's resignation.

It is alleged that sometime in December 2013, the Mineral Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) dissolved its board and Gudyanga was then appointed as its chairperson to September 2016.

Chidhakwa allegedly showed favour and appointed Gudyanga to act as the sole MMCZ board member until 2016. The court heard that MMCZ Act Chapter 21:04 says a board must comprise a minimum of six members and maximum of 10.

It is alleged that between December 2013 and September 2016, Gudyanga corruptly claimed and received board fees and sitting allowances of $28 910 from MMCZ. The money was not due to Gudyanga as the MMCZ had no board during the period in question and he reportedly extended favours to himself contrary to his duty as a public officer.