The Egyptian government is working to upgrade Alexandria Port to become an international trade and logistics hub, said Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir Tuesday.

Accompanying President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on a visit to the port, Wazir said the upgrade process should be completed by the end of 2024.

This, he added, is meant to create transport hubs linking sea and dry ports and logistics areas.

One such hub is the Sokhna-Alexandria corridor, the minister noted.