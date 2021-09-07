Egypt: Sisi Orders Good Compensation for Those Affected By Establishing Alexandria Port's Hinterland

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi ordered on Tuesday to pay good compensations to citizens, who will be forced to leave their homes, to establish the hinterland of Alexandria Port.

During his tour of the port, Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir posted President Sisi on a plan to develop Alexandria Port and vacating homes near the port.

Earlier, President Sisi arrived at Alexandria Port to get firsthand information about work to upgrade its multi-purpose logistics station, docks and advanced warehouses.

A number of ministers and senior state officials received Sisi at the harbor.