Egypt: Finance Min. - Egypt's Economy Capable of Facing Challenges, Meeting Egyptians' Aspirations

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said that Egypt's economy is more capable than ever of facing challenges posed by the international developments and meeting the aspirations of the Egyptian people.

During President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's tour of Alexandria Port on Tuesday, the finance minister said that the customs system stimulates the Egyptian economy.

Maait further noted that President Sisi stressed the necessity of the governance of customs procedures, facilitating trade and reducing the time needed for customs to grant clearance of goods.