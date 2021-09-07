Egypt: Sisi - State Proceeds With Automating All Tax, Customs Procedures By March, 2022

7 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has said that the state proceeds with a plan to automate all tax and customs procedures by March 2022 with the aim of facilitating services offered to citizens and achieving the biggest amount of transparency to fight corruption.

Responding to statements by Finance Minister Mohamed Maait during a visit to Alexandria Port Tuesday to check on work progress, the president said: We talk about a state that resembles developed countries in terms of trade".

"No goods will be allowed into Egypt unless they meet European standards and we will not import bad goods in order assure citizens that they get goods with high quality, the president noted.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X