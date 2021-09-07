Egypt: Sisi - State Proceeds With Automating All Tax, Customs Procedures By March, 2022

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has said that the state proceeds with a plan to automate all tax and customs procedures by March 2022 with the aim of facilitating services offered to citizens and achieving the biggest amount of transparency to fight corruption.

Responding to statements by Finance Minister Mohamed Maait during a visit to Alexandria Port Tuesday to check on work progress, the president said: We talk about a state that resembles developed countries in terms of trade".

"No goods will be allowed into Egypt unless they meet European standards and we will not import bad goods in order assure citizens that they get goods with high quality, the president noted.