South Africa: Knysna's Ad for a Professional Hunter to Shoot Alpha Male Baboons a Throwback to an Unscientific Past

6 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Esmé Beamish and Justin O Riain

From a human-baboon perspective, Knysna is today where Cape Town was in the late 1990s: No management guidelines, no non-lethal interventions, no idea about how many baboons live in which troops, limited education of communities and no idea whether the main drivers of conflict are a lack of natural food or a preference for urban food sources.

Esmé Beamish has acted as consultant to the City of Cape Town's Urban Baboon Programme on baboon behaviour over the past 15 years. She did her MSc in behavioural ecology on the Cape Peninsula baboons.

Professor M Justin O'Riain is director of the Institute for Communities and Wildlife in Africa at the University of Cape Town. He is a consultant to the City of Cape Town, CapeNature and SANParks on baboon management.

The recent advertising by the Knysna municipality for a professional hunter to kill two "alpha males" reflects a failure to deal with a problem that has been brewing for more than a decade and has now reached untenable proportions.

Like most coastal towns, Knysna's urban edge has sprawled rapidly, transforming natural habitat into golf estates and residential areas. These developments initially displace all wildlife, but as gardens and associated permanent water...

