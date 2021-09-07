South Africa: MEC Ivan Meyer Joins Veterinary Services Officials During Rabies Vaccination Campaign in Klapmuts

press release

Free animal health care makes a difference in the fight against rabies

Yesterday, the Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer, joined the Department of Agriculture's (WCDoA) Veterinary Services officials during their rabies vaccination campaign in Klapmuts, outside Paarl.

The campaign forms part of the Department's initiative to bring free clinical services to animals in needy communities.

Commenting on the recent rabies scare in Khayelitsha, Minister Meyer said:

"We have concluded the rabies vaccination campaign near the two rabies cases identified in Khayelitsha. Veterinary Services and our partners vaccinated 1698 dogs and cats within one km radius of the site where the two infected dogs lived."

Meyer also expressed his gratitude to animal welfare organizations for supporting the rabies campaign in Khayelitsha.

"I would like to thank the staff of all the animal welfare organizations who assisted with the campaign. Their support enabled us to vaccinate a large number of animals over this period. We will also continue to supply rabies vaccines to those organizations willing to support Veterinary Services in the fight against Rabies."

Despite the Covid-19 hard lockdown in 2020, WCDoA's veterinary Services vaccinated 74 083 dogs and cats against Rabies.

"These interventions, in particular, made a noticeable difference to the welfare of animals in communities across the Western Cape", concludes Meyer.