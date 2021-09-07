Rwanda Begin Quest for 2021 Africa Men Volleyball Championship Against Burundi

7 September 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Group A

Uganda Vs Burkina Faso 9am

Rwanda Vs Burundi 6pm

Group B

Ethiopia Vs South Sudan 1pm

Nigeria Vs Tunisia 8pm

Group C

Cameroon Vs DRC 11am

Niger Vs Mali 3pm

The national men's volleyball team take on Burundi tonight as they begin their chase for the 2021 CAVB Africa Men's Volleyball Championship in Kigali Arena, the game starts at 6pm CAT.

Following Monday's technical meeting, Rwanda has been drawn in Group A alongside Burkina Faso, Burundi and Uganda.

Group B includes the defending champions Tunisia, Ethiopia, Nigeria and South Sudan.

Cameroon has been placed in Group C alongside DR Congo, Mali and Niger. While Group D includes Egypt, Morocco, Tanzania and Kenya.

After the Burundi clash today, Rwanda will be up against Burkina Faso on Wednesday before locking horns with Uganda on Thursday.

The sixteen countries will compete in the men's 2021 CAVB Volleyball Nation's Championships set to start today. The Kigali Arena will host all the games.

Participating countries include Rwanda, Burundi, Burkina Faso, Cameroun, DR Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gambia, Kenya, Mali, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, South Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda and Zambia Kenya and Senegal.

Group stages

Group A: Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Burundi and Uganda

Group B: Tunisia, Nigeria, Ethiopia and South Sudan

Group C: Cameroun, DR Congo, Mali and Niger

Group D: Egypt, Morocco, Tanzania and Kenya

