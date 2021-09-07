Rwanda: What Are the Most Polluted Places in Kigali?

Nyabugogo junction, Kisimenti roundabout and Kimironko are the most polluted areas in Kigali, according to the latest report from an air pollution monitoring system.

The pollution could lead to respiratory diseases, according to researchers.

The findings were revealed ahead of the international day of clean air for blue sky which is being celebrated this week under the theme "health air, healthier planet."

Faustin Munyazikwiye, the Deputy Director-General of Rwanda Environment Management Agency (REMA) said that a Mobile Ambient Air Quality Monitoring found the three areas in the red zone meaning air pollution is at over 35 per cent.

Being in the red zone means that the pollution in that area is harmful to human health.

However, he added that most parts of Kigali are in the orange zone which means the air in this area is generally not harmful but may harm some people, especially the most vulnerable like the children and those of advanced age.

Munyazikwiye said the high air pollution in the affected areas was caused by traffic congestion that is prevalent in these areas.

He said to avert the threat, REMA is raising more awareness about reducing vehicle emissions.

To curb air-polluting emissions in the transport sector, the target is that by the end of 2024, most vehicles will be electric.

E-mobility and bus dedicated lanes are priority, he said, adding that the buses will help create efficiency in the public transport system, thereby reducing the number of private vehicles on the roads.

He added that REMA will continue monitoring the air in order to know the status of air pollution so that it can advise government on the long-term solutions based on causes of air pollution in general.

Industrial pollution

Besides vehicular emissions, Munyazikwiye said that emissions from industries across the country are among leaders of air pollution.

One of the industries that were inspected is SteelRwa Industries Ltd, a steel manufacturing plant located in Rwamagana.

He said that this factory has made efforts towards reducing air pollution when compared to how it was before, revealing that REMA has punished them several times.

Sandeep Phadnis, the General Manager of SteelRwa Industries Ltd said that they have invested around Rwf400 million to improve the air quality and that the factory is committed to contributing to clean air.

Samuel Niyinyobora, a citizen who lives close to the factory said that though there is an improvement there is still some smoke that is emitted from the plant especially during the night which at times has a bad odour.

Phadnis responded that this is an issue they used to have about two years back, adding that efforts are on to have a permanent solution.

Motorcycles to go electric

Meanwhile, REMA says electric motorcycles are expected to play a big part in reducing air pollution.

Ampersand Rwanda Ltd is among the local companies that are currently working to change commercial motorcycles to electric, which is expected to significantly cut down on pollution.

According to Clive Irambona, commercial manager at the company, they now have 46 e-moto bikes on the road adding they are planning to add more 500 by the end of this year and 1,000 by next year.

Another project launched in June through a partnership between REMA and Rwanda Electric Company aims at retrofitting at least 30,000 fuel-powered motorcycles to become electric over the next five years.