Tanzania: BoT Policies On Track As Credit to Private Sector Grows 4.1%

THE term "credit" is simply implies borrowing money for future repayment but this simple term has enormous significance towards a nation's development.

In an era of immense trade and commerce, credit to a nation is the engine of its success as it benefits the overall economy of a nation like Tanzania by allowing businesses with limited capital to operate as larger companies, in turn creating jobs, and in the long run making ceaseless demand for growth.

Monetary policy has real consequences because of its effect on banks' ability to lend.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) on 27th July released a public notice to implement a number of measures aiming at providing an increase in credit to the private sector and lower interest rates, thereby hastening recovery of the economy that slowed as a result of outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Measures such as reduction of statutory minimum reserve requirement (SMR), introduction of special loan amounting to 1.0tri/- to banks and other financial institutions for lending to private sector, reduction of risk weight on loans, limitation of interest rate paid on mobile money trust accounts, relaxation of agent banking eligibility criteria where implemented to facilitate this monetary transmission.

Policy implementation by the BoT leads to an expansion in reserves and an increase in funds available for lending.

The availability and the use of credit facilitates the exchange of goods and services, triggering production processes and the growth of the financial services in the Tanzanian economy.

It is hard to visualize an economy that works without credit. Growth of domestic credit remained positive, expanding at 8.9 per cent in July 2021 compared with 6.0 per cent in the corresponding period in 2020. Credit extended to the private sector grew by 4.1 per cent; albeit still lower than 5.5 per cent recorded in July 2020.

Much of the credit was directed to small and medium enterprises, commonly referred to as personal loans, followed by mining and quarrying, and trade. Personal activities accounted for the largest share of credit, followed by trade and manufacturing.

Effect of credit growth to the stock market credit growth is consequential to the declining yields of treasury bonds and bills. The ability of the central bank to influence the direction of yields is a great indicator of the direction of credit to the economy. This is because as the central bank suppresses treasury yields banks end up having more cash to lend out.

The 1 year treasury bill has been declining for the 9th consecutive auction, reaching a historical low of 3.81 per cent which is 0.01 per cent above July's inflation rate of 3.8 per cent , this means that investors investing in the 1 year treasury bill are getting a mere 0.01 per cent real rate of return.

On the other hand yields for long tenure treasury bonds (20 year and 25 year) have fared lower relative to preceding auctions. This might cause a capital shift by investors towards the stock market as a result of a higher Equity Risk Premium (ERP) which is the excess return.

Investing in stock markets provides over risk-free government securities, when yields are low such as high ERPs, an indicator of fairly higher returns from the stock market in the future.

This phenomenon can be observed through the relationship between the Tanzania Share Index (TSI) and the 1 year T-bill yield which have an inverse relationship.

Outlook

As indicated in the opening paragraph of this report, credit to a nation is the engine for its success, we do foresee a twoway relationship between the stock market growth as a consequence of economic growth brought about by credit expansion through monetary policy.

The stock market has been registering growth with individual stocks such as CRDB, DSE, and TPCC registering double digit year-to-date growth. The low fixed-income yield environment will drive investors into the stock market; we continue to maintain a bullish outlook for the near-term future.

- This analysis was compiled by Zan Securities a capital markets and securities authority licensed dealer and a member of the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) and one of the leading stock market dealers with branches in Zanzibar and Tanzania mainland