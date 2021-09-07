South Africa: Employment and Labour Conducts Blitz Inspection in Sarah Baartman District

press release

Employers under scrutiny in an ongoing joint blitz inspection in Sarah Baartman District

Employers in the Wholesale and Retail Sector have been slated for non-compliance with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act at the start of the two-week long blitz which kicked off with 45 inspections conducted in different sectors in Addo.

Inspections were conducted in the Wholesale and Retail Sector (12), Hospitality sector (03), Miscellaneous (21) and nine (9) in the Farm Sector.

Four (4) compliance orders and one (01) written undertaking due to underpayment of employees were dished out in the wholesale and retail sector who were given 14 days to comply.

Employment and Labour Inspectors are scattered in operation along with Sarah Baartman District Municipality, Departments of Home Affairs and Health as well as the South African Police Services in an effort to scrutinize compliance with labour legislation in and around Addo and Kirkwood areas.

The inspections saw a total of alleged 71 undocumented foreign nationals apprehended by Home Affairs Department and SAPS with 68 of those being males and 03 females. Amongst these immigrants are nationals of Lesotho, Malawi and Zimbabwe. They will appear before court on Wednesday, 08th September 2021.

The aim of the inspection is to educate and enforce compliance with labour legislation; ensure compliance with National Minimum Wage Act, Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act including Immigration Act and administer on-site vaccination.

"The department has noted with concern the rife allegations of exploitation of workers in particular foreign nationals within certain sectors of the economy and areas within Sarah Baartman District. It is therefore the responsibility of the law enforcers to ensure those found to be delinquent face the full might of the law," said Head of Department; Ms Nomfundo Douw-Jack.

Inspections will continue in Kirkwood and Addo areas until the 17th September 2021.