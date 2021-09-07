South Africa: Monkey Business (Part Three) - Cape Peninsula's Dated Baboon Management Plan Is a Failure, Say Critics

analysis

The way the baboons in the Cape Peninsula are managed is hailed as a great success, but not everyone agrees.

This is the final part of a three-part series looking at the management of baboons in the Cape Peninsula. Read Part One and Part Two

"I think because the programme is 'sold' as a science-based one, there should be clearly defined measurements of success of the baboon management programme," said Jenni Trethowan, from the Baboon Matters Trust, which has been actively involved with the baboons for the past 25 years.

"It is important that people understand the different troops and their personalities. When I watched paintballing one day, it was chaotic. The juveniles were rubbing themselves as they came over the wall. They were being fired at from all over. If you are being shot at on the mountain and in the village, it makes no difference and they don't know the difference," she said.

She sees little tolerance for the natural behaviour of the baboons, or that the measures being used are working.

Professor Justin O'Riain, a behavioural ecologist at the University of Cape Town's Institute for Communities and Wildlife in Africa, is the only consultant for the City...