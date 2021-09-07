Africa: Plastic Waste - a Multitrillion-Dollar Problem for Society

6 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Onke Ngcuka

Plastic waste is one of the most prevalent forms of pollution and also one of the most concerning. While the environmental costs of plastic pollution have become clear, the societal cost of plastic is equally alarming.

The societal cost of plastic for 2019 alone amounted to $3.7-trillion, more than the GDP of India and 85% of global health spend, according to a report by global consulting firm Dalberg, commissioned by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). If plastic production continues under "business as usual" circumstances, these costs are set to almost double by 2040 to $7.1-trillion.

Titled "Plastics: The cost to society, environment and the economy", the report's alarming findings show a doubling of plastic production, and a tripling of plastic pollution to 29 million tonnes, which will result in 600 million tonnes in the oceans by 2040. Greenhouse gas emissions from the plastic life cycle will account for up to 20% of the entire global carbon budget, accelerating the climate crisis.

As the report is released, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Conservation Congress will continue discussions over the conservation of plastic-affected marine life.

In comparison to the market price of virgin plastic, the report...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X