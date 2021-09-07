Africa: Plastic Waste - a Multitrillion-Dollar Problem for Society

analysis

Plastic waste is one of the most prevalent forms of pollution and also one of the most concerning. While the environmental costs of plastic pollution have become clear, the societal cost of plastic is equally alarming.

The societal cost of plastic for 2019 alone amounted to $3.7-trillion, more than the GDP of India and 85% of global health spend, according to a report by global consulting firm Dalberg, commissioned by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). If plastic production continues under "business as usual" circumstances, these costs are set to almost double by 2040 to $7.1-trillion.

Titled "Plastics: The cost to society, environment and the economy", the report's alarming findings show a doubling of plastic production, and a tripling of plastic pollution to 29 million tonnes, which will result in 600 million tonnes in the oceans by 2040. Greenhouse gas emissions from the plastic life cycle will account for up to 20% of the entire global carbon budget, accelerating the climate crisis.

As the report is released, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) World Conservation Congress will continue discussions over the conservation of plastic-affected marine life.

In comparison to the market price of virgin plastic, the report...