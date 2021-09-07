South Africa: Bushy Maape Elected As New North West Premier

7 September 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Bushy Maape has been elected as the new Premier of the North West province.

Maape and Winston Rabotapi contested the top post in the provincial legislature that saw North West Judge President Monica Leeuw declare Maape as the winner on Tuesday.

He replaces Professor Job Mokgoro who resigned last month after assuming office in June 2018.

Maape served as Director: RDP and chief director: strategic planning and development unit in the Office of the Premier in the North West.

He holds a BA (Psychology and Economics from the University of South Africa, which he completed while incarcerated on Robben Island; BA (Honours) (Developmental Studies) from the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and BA (Honourss) (Economics) from the UWC.

