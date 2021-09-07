South Africa: Tributes Continue to Pour in for Kamagwaza-Msibi

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala, have joined the nation in mourning the passing of former Member of Parliament and National Freedom Party (NFP) leader, Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi.

The former Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, kaMagwaza-Msibi, passed away on Monday morning due to ill-health.

Paying tribute to the late kaMagwaza-Msibi, Nzimande said she will, inter alia, be remembered for her leadership in various strategic initiatives in the science and technology sector and in Parliament.

"Despite experiencing serious health problems in 2014, kaMagwaza-Msibi continued in the portfolio and, against great odds, managed to complete her term in office. She brought energy and enthusiasm to her portfolio, and led a number of flagship initiatives during her time at the department, including working on the Southern African Young Scientists Summer Programme and the Hydrogen South Africa (HySA) programme," Nzimande said.

Nzimande added that kaMagwaza-Msibi strongly believed in the need to educate and train young scientists, particularly women, to drive the knowledge-based socioeconomic development and to address global challenges.

Nzimande extended his heartfelt condolences to Magwaza- Msibi's family, friends and her political party NFP.

She charted the way for rural women and girls

Premier Zikalala has on behalf of the Provincial Government expressed deep sadness at the news of the passing of Zikalala.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Zikalala said kaMagwaza-Msibi will be remembered as one of the hardworking councillors, senior party leader and Member of Parliament for the NFP.

"In those roles kaMagwaza-Msibi charted the way for women and girls from the townships and rural areas of our country who, through her exemplary leadership, realised that they too could succeed in the world of politics.

"We have worked with kaMagwaza-Msibi since the 2011 Local Government Elections and enjoyed great respect for one another, through ensuring that our cooperation is anchored on the development of the people of KwaZulu-Natal," Zikalala said.

"To her entire family, may God envelope you in his protective spirit and give you strength in this painful time," the Premier said.

Zikalala will today lead a government delegation to the family of kaMagwaza-Msibi in Ulundi to pay their respects.