Africa: Inger Andersen's Message for International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies 2021

7 September 2021
United Nations Environment Program (Nairobi)
press release

This year's International Day of Clean Air for blue skies is a reminder that healthy air and a healthy planet go hand in hand. We all breathe the same air and we all have a role to play in protecting it. Below is the video message by Executive Director of UNEP Inger Andersen for International Day of Clean Air for blue skies 2021.

