Liberia: Sen. Saytumah Cautions Mano Oil to Respect Concession Agreement

Tubmanburg — Bomi County Senator Morris Gato Saytumah has cautioned the Mano Oil Company to live by the Concession Agreement it signed with the government.

Senator Saytumah sounded the caution during the Gbah Jarkeh Intellectual Forum over the weekend.

At the forum in Bomi County, Senator Saytumah told the citizens that his colleague Senator Edwin Snowe has sent a communication to the Senate about the Mano Oil Palm Company's failure to abide by the concession agreement.

According to the Senator, the Senate went through the concession agreement and realized that Mano Oil Palm Company is not fully complying with the accord.

Recently, the Mano Oil Palm Company directed that all registration of students should take place in the company's area to identify the community children whose parents are not working for the company, something the Senator sees as against the rights of the citizens.

Meanwhile, Senator Saytumah has mandated the Mano Oil Palm Company to allow all employees and non-employees' children to attend the company's school, noting that this constitutes some of the benefits of the people of Bomi County.

Mano Palm Oil Industries Limited (MPOI) is a leading Liberian palm oil corporation which has been active in the palm industry.

In 2019, MPOI acquired the plantation from Sime Darby Liberia.

It is a subsidiary of Mano Manufacturing Company (MANCO) which was established in Liberia in 1969.