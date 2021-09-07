Liberia: Senator Saytumah Donates 150 Gallons of Fuel to Bomi Hospital

Tubmanburg — Bomi County Senator Morris Saytumah has donated one hundred and fifty gallons of fuel to the Government hospital in Tubmanburg City, Bomi County.

Making the donation to the County Health Team Board Chairman, Senator

Edwin Snowe, Saytumah said it was his way of supporting the county's health sector.

Senator Saytumah promised to assist the hospital, which is the region's biggest referral hospital in Tubmanburg, Bomi County, whenever he is called upon.

He assured the citizenry of his commitment to uniting the county and its people, and encouraged citizens of Bomi County to focus on the county's development agenda.

Cllr. Saytumah in the past donated medical equipment and drugs to clinics in the county.

The Bomi County lawmaker is the current Chairman of the Bomi Legislative Caucus.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Bomi County Health Team, Senator Snowe lauded Senator Saytumah for the gesture, noting that the fuel donated will help enhance the operations of the county's health facility.

The Bomi County Health Team Board Chairman urged the administrators of the hospital to manage the fuel and drugs given to the hospital to maximize their impact on the patients.