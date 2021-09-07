Liberia: Health Minister Urges Women in Cape Mount to Take Covid-19 Vaccine

Sinje Town — The Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, is encouraging more women in Grand Cape Mount Country to come out and take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking at the Sinje Health Center on September 2, where she attended the launch of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Jallah said since the launch of the vaccine in the country more men have been vaccinated than women.

According to Dr. Jallah, COVID-19 is a virus that does not discriminate against any gender, adding that it strikes members of both genders; so everyone should ensure that they are fully vaccinated.

"One thing we have noticed is that more men have taken the vaccine than women; so far 70% men and 30% women have been vaccinated," the Minister of Health disclosed.

"We want for Grand Cape Mount County to make a difference in the gender gap; so we are encouraging the women to come out in their numbers and get vaccinated," she added.

Dr. Jallah stressed that the encouragement is in no way forcing people to take the vaccine, dismissing rumors that people are being forced to take the jab.

The Liberian Health Minister stated that she counts on the people of Liberia to cooperate in taking the vaccines as they did in the wearing of masks which significantly reduced the COVID-19 cases in the recent outbreak.

"Our neighboring countries are still battling the virus; for us because everybody wore masks when we called on you, Liberia was able to bring the cases down, even though not yet gone," Dr. Jallah said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Women Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking earlier, Grand Cape Mount County Health Officer, Dr. Cecelia Woods-Cheneyon, called on the people of Grand Mount County to come out and get vaccinated.

CHO Woods-Cheneyon disclosed that huge quantity of both the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are in the county for the citizens.

She added that the AstraZeneca will be administered to people who took the first dose in April, while the Johnson & Johnson is for those who have not yet taken the vaccine.

In remarks, the Superintendent of Grand Cape Mount County, Aaron Vincent, thanked the Government of Liberia for securing the vaccines for the citizens.

He is challenging residents of Grand Cape Mount County, particularly the women, to come out in huge numbers and get vaccinated.

Superintendent Vincent, who took his second dose, told citizens that nobody should be afraid of taking the vaccine, adding that he was the first person who took the vaccine in the county.

He said the more people that are vaccinated, the safer the county will be against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second time the Grand Cape Mount County Health Team is carrying out a massive rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In April this year, the County Health Team launched the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine which, according to the Health Team, was overwhelmingly received by residents.