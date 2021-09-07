Liberia: Grand Gedeh Supt. Calls On Land Disputing Parties to Be Calm - Await Resolution

Zwedru — Grand Gedeh County Superintendent Kai G, Farley is urging disputing parties to remain calm as he contacts neutral bodies to resolve the land dispute between them.

Superintendent Farley sounded the appeal in the conference room of the Administrative Building in Zwedru at the end of a three-day mediation by a select team of aggrieved parties which could not resolve the issues.

The delegation of Kannah Clan headed by Mr. Peter Boduo, called for a revisit of the 1964 and 1984 geography maps, while the Konobo team headed by Elder Samuel Wulu Zulu said they are satisfied with the recent GPS survey report.

This comes barely two weeks after the Jaibo /Putu land settlement, all of which the County Land Authority Dispute Officer David Togbasee blamed on miscarriage of information from ancestors.

"Those who claim to be elders and community youth don't have enough knowledge on the land after returning from gaining Western education and job assignment before returning home after the Liberian civil conflict during which many knowledgeable people didn't survive.