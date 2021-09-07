Tunisia: 12 Suicide and Suicide Attempts Reported in August (Ftdes)

Tunis/Tunisia — 12 suicide and attempted suicide attempts (all by men) were reported in August 2021, reads the latest report of the Social Observatory of the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES), published Tuesday.

These cases were reported in Bizerte (1), Sfax (1), Siliana (1), Sousse (1), Monastir (1), Kairouan (1) and Tunis (6).

A collective suicide threat made by farmers in Mallaga who protested against their poor working conditions, was also reported.

Over 50% of these cases were among people aged between 26 and 35, while one suicide or suicide attempt was reported by a child aged under 15.

Suicide by hanging was the most common type of suicide, with a rate of 41.7%, followed by the use of knives or firearms (33%), jumping from buildings or wells (16.7%) and immolation (8.3%).