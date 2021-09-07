Tunisia: Number of Undocumented Migrants Still Up (Ftdes)

Tunis/Tunisia — 3,904 undocumented migrants reached the Italian coasts in August, posting a 40% surge compared to the same period in 2020.

These migrants include 502 unaccompanied minors, 138 accompanied minors, 149 women and 3,115 men, reads the latest report of the Social Observatory of the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES), published Tuesday.

The number of migrants who have reached the Italian coasts since the start of 2021 stands at 10,911, up 27% compared to 2020.

317 irregular migration attempts were thwarted during August, i.e. up 38%.

The report shows that 74.1% of the crossings were foiled at sea, 56.6% of which in the Sfax region.

Overall, 974 crossings have been thwarted since the start of 2021, that is a 31% rise compared to the same period in 2020.

Besides, 5,582 undocumented migrants were arrested, that is up over 70%.

71.5% of those arrested in August are Tunisians; the highest number reported this year. The other migrants are of foreign nationalities who set sail from Libya but were either arrested or rescued by Tunisian authorities.

16,209 migrants have been prevented from reaching the Italian coasts since the start of 2021, up 47%.