Kigali — Moroccan Volleyball team will play the 1st round of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN), scheduled September 7-16 in Kigali, in Group D, with Egypt, Tanzania and Kenya.

Here is the full draw:

Group A : Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Uganda

Group B : Tunisia, Nigeria, Ethiopia, South Sudan

Group C : Cameroon, Mali, Niger

Group D : Egypt, Morocco, Tanzania, Kenya