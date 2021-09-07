Kenya: Japan Donates 12 Ultra-Modern Deep Freezers to Kenya for Covid Vaccines

Nairobi — Kenya has received 12 ultra-modern deep freezers for vaccine from the Japanese government to aid in the inoculation exercise.

The deep freezers with a 3 million dose capacity were handed to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday.

He said the freezers will facilitate the storage of vaccines at a -70 degrees temperature.

Vaccines like Pfizer from the US requires extreme cold temperatures for storage.

"We are extremely thankful to the Japanese government for this donation which will enable us store vaccines safely so as to vaccinate as many people as possible," Kagwe said.

Kenya currently has Astrazenecca, Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines and is expecting Pfizer from the US in the coming days.

"As a country we have refused to take up vaccines that have a short life line," Kagwe said, "Pfizer will be stocked at facilities that can vaccinate 100 people per day."

Kagwe has announced plans to prioritise hotel staff, people aged 50 years and above and the over 18 year-olds with underlying medical conditions.

Developing story... .