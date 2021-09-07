Kenya: Japan Donates 12 Ultra-Modern Deep Freezers to Kenya for Covid Vaccines

7 September 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Kenya has received 12 ultra-modern deep freezers for vaccine from the Japanese government to aid in the inoculation exercise.

The deep freezers with a 3 million dose capacity were handed to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday.

He said the freezers will facilitate the storage of vaccines at a -70 degrees temperature.

Vaccines like Pfizer from the US requires extreme cold temperatures for storage.

"We are extremely thankful to the Japanese government for this donation which will enable us store vaccines safely so as to vaccinate as many people as possible," Kagwe said.

Kenya currently has Astrazenecca, Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines and is expecting Pfizer from the US in the coming days.

"As a country we have refused to take up vaccines that have a short life line," Kagwe said, "Pfizer will be stocked at facilities that can vaccinate 100 people per day."

Kagwe has announced plans to prioritise hotel staff, people aged 50 years and above and the over 18 year-olds with underlying medical conditions.

Developing story... .

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X