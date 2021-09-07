Kenya: Lawyer Paul Gicheru Allowed to Attend ICC Pre-Trial Conference Virtually

Nairobi — Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru who is facing accusations of witness tampering at the International Criminal Court (ICC) has been allowed to attend his first status conference virtually.

The status conference is scheduled for September 17, 2021.

His lawyers had filed an application seeking to have him appear for the status conference remotely from Kenya.

The defense said due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, there was no need to have Gicheru attend the session in person.

The office of the prosecutor granted the request, but urged the defense to liaise with the registry so as to ensure that the accused attends the conference without delay.

"The chamber takes note of the submissions of the defense. It also takes into consideration the fairness and expeditiousness of the proceedings," it said, "it notes that the Prosecution does not oppose the request to participate remotely," reads a statement from the Hague, Netherlands."

Gicheru surrendered to The Hague-based ICC authorities in November last year after a five-year search alongside two others on suspected offences against the administration of justice and corruptly influencing witnesses of the court in the case against Deputy President William Ruto which was dropped.

Ruto was facing charges in the ICC alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Head of the Civil Service Francis Muthaura, former Police Commissioner Mohamed Ali, former Cabinet Minister Henry Kosgey and radio journalist Joshua arap Sang.

Gicheru was freed on January 30, 2021 on a sh 1 million bond and allowed to travel to Kenya under strict conditions set by the court.

Among the conditions includes informing the court where he travels to or resides at any given time, must be ready to surrender himself immediately to the relevant authorities if required by the Chamber, and was also warned against obstructing or endangering the investigation or the court proceedings.