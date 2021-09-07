Morocco: HM the King Congratulates Brazilian President On National Day

7 September 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In the message, the Sovereign extends his warmest congratulations to President Jair Bolsonaro, wishing the Brazilian people further progress and prosperity.

"I should like to take this opportunity to say how deeply satisfied I am with our steadily developing relations, which are rooted in friendship and cooperation," HM underlines.

"I am keen to continue working with you to enrich and expand our ties in all sectors, thus serving our people's interests and promoting south-south solidarity," the Sovereign points out.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X