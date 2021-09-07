Morocco: HM the King Congratulates Brazilian President On National Day

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In the message, the Sovereign extends his warmest congratulations to President Jair Bolsonaro, wishing the Brazilian people further progress and prosperity.

"I should like to take this opportunity to say how deeply satisfied I am with our steadily developing relations, which are rooted in friendship and cooperation," HM underlines.

"I am keen to continue working with you to enrich and expand our ties in all sectors, thus serving our people's interests and promoting south-south solidarity," the Sovereign points out.